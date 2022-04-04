Hyderabad: Lingampalli Railway station gets new RPF post

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:20 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Lingampalli Station gets new RPF Post

Hydearbad: The newly constructed Railway Protection Force Post at Lingampalli Railway station of Secunderabad Division was inaugurated by Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (in-charge), South Central Railway, here on Monday.

The newly constructed RPF post is equipped with modern technology for round-the-clock surveillance at the busy railway station.

Lingampalli Railway station is one of the important Railway station in SCR serving the passengers of the Hyderabad/Secunderabad region. Currently, the station is handling around 27 pairs of Express trains, 56 MMTS trains with a passenger footfall of around 20,000 on average per day. With the gradual increase in the passenger traffic at the station, it has become one of the important Coaching Terminal in the Hyderabad City region, a press release said.

The station is also located in the western part of Hyderabad, which has undergone rapid development in the recent past. Lingampalli is the nearest rail terminal for passengers in and around Hitec City, Cyber Towers and Financial district area among others.

GM Eswara Rao, SCR Principal Chief Security Commissioner, AK Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad Division and other officials from the headquarters and division were also present on the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .