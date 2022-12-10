Hyderabad Literary Festival: Anuvaad gets off to colourful start at EFLU

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:52 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Anuvaad, the translation festival, organised by the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF), got off to a colourful start at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus, here, on Saturday.

Inaugurating the one-day festival, EFLU Vice Chancellor and UGC Member Prof. E Suresh Kumar said celebrating translation was like celebrating the unique diversity in languages, literatures, and cultures of the world. He said translations help us to understand the life, living, literature, philosophy, culture, traditions, and practices of the different parts of the globe.

He appreciated the efforts of the Hyderabad Literary Trust in organizing the Kaavya Dhaara, the poetry festival, and the Anuvaad, the translation festival, as precursors to the upcoming 13th edition of the HLF, scheduled to be held in the last week of January next year.

HLF Director Prof. T Vijay Kumar said Anuvaad was aimed at celebrating translations and translators and added that translators’ anonymity needs to be interrogated.

HLF Director Amita Desai said a total of six sessions involving established and emerging translators from India, three translators from the United Kingdom and one from France were participating.