Hyderabad: ‘Load the Box’ book fair from April 21 to 24

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:48 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Hyderabad: Bookworms in the city, we have good news for you!

One of a kind book fair, ‘Load The Box’ is back in Hyderabad from 21 April to 24 April.

If you are new to the concept and are wondering how does the whole load the box thing work? It’s simple. Buy a box and fit as many books as you can in it. One condition is that the box has to close flat. This year, three different boxes are available for Rs 999, Rs 1650, and Rs 2750.

You can fill your box by choosing your favourites from over two lakh new and pre-owned books ranging in over 20 plus genres like Fantasy, Non-Fiction, Romance, and Crime. From cute children’s books to heavy biographies, there is something for everyone.

This four day book fair is organised by the New-Delhi based start-up Kitablovers and will be held at Expo Galleria in Punjagutta from 10 am to 9 pm.

