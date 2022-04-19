Hyderabad lose to Andhra in BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

Published Date - 07:48 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: G Trisha’s all-round performance (56 not out and 2/21) went in vain as Hyderabad suffered a 26-run loss against Andhra in the BCCI Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at the Siechem Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Andhra posted 130/5 in 20 overs with the help of N Anusha’s unbeaten 61-run knock. Her 54-ball knock included seven boundaries. She added a crucial 36-run partnership with CH Jhansi Lakshmi (10) for the opening wicket.

Chasing the target, Hyderabad managed just 104 runs for seven wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Though Trisha scored an unbeaten half-century (56 balls; 6×4), others failed to complement her. For Andhra, Saranya Gadwal scalped three wickets for 13.

Brief Scores: Andhra 130/5 in 20 overs (N Anusha 61 no; G Trisha 2/21) bt Hyderabad 104/7 in 20 overs (G Trisha 56 no; Saranya Gadwal 3/13).

