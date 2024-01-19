Hyderabad: Madrasa student dies after falling from first-floor amidst scuffle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 10:15 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A minor, who was a student of a madrasa died after he accidentally fell from the first floor of the building during a scuffle between two groups of minor boys at Alkapuri Colony in Narsingi on city outskirts on Thursday night.

The scuffle reportedly broke out between the students from madrasa, who are all minors while playing in the premises.

Police sources said, during the scuffle, Mohd. Rakeem fell off the building. He suffered grievous bleeding injuiries and was immediately shifted to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Narsingi police are investigating.

The madrasa has 12 juvenile boys as students, all belonging to Bihar.