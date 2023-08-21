Hyderabad: Al Mahad ul Aali Al Islami hall alive with life-saving training activities

By JS Ifthekhar Updated On - 10:10 AM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: The spacious hall at Al Mahad ul Aali Al Islami is abuzz with activity. There is an air of excitement all around. No, the students are not following their daily routine of memorizing the holy Quran. They are not engaged in catching up with their lessons either. Hold your breath – they are trying to learn life saving techniques.

Salvation in the hereafter is what madrasas traditionally focus on. But here is a seminary which is also concerned about protecting life in this very world. Bridging the gap between the spiritual and the practical domain, Mahad is busy these days imparting hands-on training to its staff and students in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Nestled amidst a rocky terrain at Shaheen Nagar beyond Barkas, Mahad is a seminary known for its progressive approach to education. Ever since its inception 23 years ago, it has blazed a new trail in theological learning. It has many firsts to its credit. While traditional madrasas focus on Islamic teachings, Mahad has taken its students on a journey that transcends religious boundaries. It has carefully curated its curriculum which goes beyond spiritual realms. Students here do delve into Islamic theology, but at the same time they catch up with other faiths as well. Not just this. They are also taught the basics of finance, digital currency, banking, genetic engineering besides being exposed to the intricacies of the stock exchange, a subject not taught in seminaries.

Now Mahad has created history by deciding to equip its students with CPR techniques to cope up with medical emergencies, something no seminary has done so far. An expert trainer, Ikram Bin Ahmed Yamani is roped in to guide the students about the intricacies of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. This is yet another testament to Mahad’s commitment to holistic education. Students and staff here are seen eagerly absorbing this life saving knowledge the way they do the finer details of religion.

Founded by the famous Islamic scholar, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahman, who is also President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Mahad believes that pursuit of knowledge knows no boundaries. Apart from promoting research and analytic spirit among students, it aims to bridge the gap between different faiths. It believes in adapting, learning and bettering the world – one student at a time.

CPR is the latest modern day subject that Mahad wants its students to know all about. Through this critical procedure, it wants to make a difference between life and death in emergency situations. “CPR is a gift of life. We want our madrasa students and staff to be in a position to help others when the need arises”, says Mufti Omar Abedeen, educational trainer and deputy director, Mahad. The spate of cardiac arrest cases reported in the recent past is the reason for the seminary to take up CPR training.

The well known trainer, Ikram explains the importance of CPR in preventing medical emergencies causing major damage to the heart. He gives a practical demonstration of how rapid chest compressions helps induce blood flow and aids a victim until healthcare professionals arrive.

At the end of the session, the Mahad students emerge enlightened. They are now armed not only with the wisdom of religious texts but also with the skills to potentially save lives.