Hyderabad: Mahindra University hosts seventh governing body meeting

The Chancellor Anand Mahindra inaugurated the university’s central library that is spread across 42000 sq. ft. and has 15,873 books and 7,653 titles with access to e-resources in the library

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: The Mahindra University (MU) which conducted its seventh governing body meeting here recently discussed future expansion plans and other academic collaborations at the university.

Anand Mahindra, Chancellor, Mahindra University along with other board of members including Vineet Nayyar, former executive vice chairman, Tech Mahindra, CP Gurnani, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University present in the meeting.

The MU Chancellor inaugurated the university’s central library that is spread across 42000 sq. ft. and has 15,873 books and 7,653 titles with access to e-resources in the library and the entire campus.

During the event, faculty and students at the Ecole Centrale School of Engineering showcased select innovative and industry relevant projects to the Chancellor and other guests.