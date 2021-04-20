Hyderabad: Malkajgiri cops clarify on disputed land

Persons attending to prayers on the land had personally given undertaking letter to the Assistant Planner, GHMC, Malkajgiri, that they would not attend or organise any prayers in the land, but would construct a house.

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police on Monday said there was no permission from municipal authorities for construction of any type of religious structure or prayer house on the disputed land at Balasaraswathi Nagar.

Persons attending to prayers on the land had personally given undertaking letter to the Assistant Planner, GHMC, Malkajgiri, that they would not attend or organise any prayers in the land, but would construct a house.

“But contrary to what was stated in the letter, currently some persons are entering the premises and causing disturbance of peace and tranquility. Further there is no permission from the municipal official for construction of any type of prayer house at the above disputed plot. There is no existing religious structure in the said place,” an official said, adding that to maintain law and order, a police picket was posted at the disputed site.

Last week, residents had approached the police alleging unidentified persons gathered at the premises and were offering prayers.