Hyderabad: Malla Reddy University announces scholarships worth Rs 10 crore

Malla Reddy University has announced scholarships worth Rs 10 crore for students with good academic performance in its Common Entrance Test

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Malla Reddy University on Monday has announced scholarships worth Rs 10 crore for students with good academic performance in its Common Entrance Test (CET) and also for talented students from economically weaker sections.

As part of the initiative, the Malla Reddy University is conducting a scholarship-cum-admission Common Entrance Test (MRUCET-23) from April 23 to 29, 2023, which is open to students of all state and central boards and other recognized institutions across India.

Dr. VSK Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Malla Reddy University, said, “For the upcoming Academic Year (2023-24), we are inviting applications for engineering, agriculture, paramedical, management and public policy courses”.

Students can register themselves and know more about the examination details by visiting the university’s website www.mallareddyuniversity.ac.in.

From the past 3 years, our world-class professors with experience of more than 35 years have left an indelible mark. Malla Reddy University is the first green field private university to offer emerging specialization programs, a press release from the University said.