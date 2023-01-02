OU PhD prelims key will be made available online

The master copy (before jumbling) of question paper along with its preliminary key is placed in the website.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: The Candidate Specific Question Paper, responses submitted by the student and the corresponding answers (as per preliminary key) of the Osmania University Ph.D. Entrance Exams -2022 that were held through Computer Based Tests during December 1 and December 3, 2022, will be available on website https://ts-ouphdcet.aptonline.in

The master copy (before jumbling) of question paper along with its preliminary key is placed in the website. Individual candidates have to compare their questions and responses with respect to master copy of question paper and its preliminary key.

The students have to submit their objections in the standard format corresponding to master copy of the question paper and preliminary key (as placed in the website).

The objections if any, on the preliminary key can be submit on or before 04-01-2023in written with supported documents at office of the Director, Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University or sent to email id: ouphd2022@gmail.com