Hyderabad: Malladi Brothers enthral listeners at SICA event

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:55 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: South Indian Cultural Association (SICA), the pioneer cultural organisation of twin cities, organised a Carnatic music vocal concert at Ravindra Bharathi reviving the physical programmes after a gap of three years due to Covid pandemic.

The programme featured a vocal duet by Malladi Brothers, the senior-most music stalwarts. The duo was accompanied on violin by Komanduri Venkata Krishna, on mrudangam by Persvali Jayabhaskar and on ghatam by PV Ramana Murthy.

The brothers commenced the concert with a ‘varnam’ of Rangaswami Nattuvanar, ‘Chalamela’ in the ‘raga’ Natakuranji’ set to ‘Adi tala’, followed by ‘Jaya Jaya Swamin’ a Naryayanateertha ‘tarangam’ in ‘Nata raga’ and ‘adi tala’ with a nice ‘swarakalpana’. Then, they took ‘Janakiramana’ in ‘Suddha Seemanthini raga’ set to ‘adi tala’, a composition of Tyagaraja.

This was followed by ‘Vidulaku mrokkeda’, a ‘Mayamalavagowla raga’, a ‘kruthi’ of Tyagaraja in ‘Adi tala’ with good ‘swarakalpana’. Next, they took ‘Begada ragalapana’ and sang ‘Ramachandra Seethamanohara’, a composition of Ajjada Adibhotla Narayana Dasu set to tune by Malladi Sri Rama Murthy, the grandfather of the duo.

The second part was feathered with ‘Govinda Sundara Mohana’, a Ramadasa ‘kruthi’ in ‘Dwijavanthi’, followed by ‘Mayamohamu’, an Annamacharya ‘kruthi’ in ‘Karnataka Devagandhari’ and concluded with ‘Jo jo Rama’, an ‘Anandabhairavi keerthana’ of Tyagaraja.

The duo took up ‘Sankarabharanam’ as the main item and impressed with fantastic ‘ragalapana’ and sang ‘Sarojadalanethri’, a Shyama Shastri ‘kruthi’ with a nice follow-up by Venkata Krishna on violin and impressive ‘thala vadya avarthanam’ by Jaya Bhaskar on mrudangam and Ramana Murthy on ghatam.

The artistes were honoured by L Subramanyam IAS (Retd). The programme was conducted by Seetha Rama Sarma and Nanduri Srilatha and was supervised by N Rajasekhar, Secretary, KND Murthy, Jt. Secretary, and Sudhindra Kumar, Treasurer, SICA.