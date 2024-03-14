Khammam woman spreads joy with classical music

Khammam: American poet and educator Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once said ‘music is the universal language of mankind’.

And that language of music brought numerous music enthusiasts from different parts of the country together to learn, practice and master music. A music group ‘Swara Sumarchana’ formed by a government teacher, Pusuloori Srilatha of Khammam is fulfilling their desire to learn the art. For the last couple of years, she has been conducting online music lessons free of cost and recently over 200 classical singers gathered in Khammam city for the second anniversary of the music group.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Srilatha informed that since childhood she had a strong desire to learn Carnatic music. But she had to wait for three decades as she lacked resources. She learnt Carnatic music at the age of 30 years. Then she decided to teach the art she mastered to others, who like her wish to learn music but could not do so because of certain limitations.

She started the WhatsApp group ‘Swara Sumarchana’ with 10 members on April 14, 2022 and there are as many as 275 members in the group now. The classes are conducted for one hour online on every Thursday from 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm for the members. The group members- coming from different professions like software engineers, teachers and retired employees, cities and States- are connected with their passion for music. The group has members in the age group of six to 60 years belonging to places like Warangal, Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and others, besides Khammam.

Srilatha informed that he teaches the members the basics of Carnatic vocal music and a new song every week. Then the members practice the lessons taught throughout the week. The same routine continues every week with a review of the progress made by the members, who keep growing with the information spread by word of mouth.

A retired government teacher, Vedantam Lakshmmamma, said she wanted to learn the music since childhood and after retirement Swara Sumarchana helped her to fulfill her desire as well as to overcome stage fear. ‘What Srilatha is doing is highly appreciable. It is making many happy,’ she noted.

A member of the group, Phani Madhuri, who works in Bharat Electronics Limited, Hyderabad and a software engineer from Mumbai K Jyothi, who joined the group two months ago said the way classes are conducted helps them to learn Carnatic music very easily.