Hyderabad: Man attacks woman with plant cutter for rejecting proposal

The victim who stays in a hostel in Gachibowli and is a native of Palnadu district in A.P, was in contact with Kotha Ganesh (27) who is also a relative of woman. “On a couple of instances the man proposed the victim. However she rejected his proposal and it angered Ganesh who presumed that she was into a relationship with another man and attacked her with a plant cutter,” said Narsingi police. The incident took place at a hotel.
On information, the Narsingi police reached the spot and shifted the victim to hospital. A case is booked.