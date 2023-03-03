Hyderabad: Four held in Narsingi student suicide case

The Narsingi police on Friday announced the arrest of four persons in connection with the abetment to suicide case of S.Sathwik

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police on Friday announced the arrest of four persons in connection with the abetment to suicide case of S.Sathwik (16), an intermediate student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College earlier on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Acharya, the Vice-Principal, Naresh, the warden and Shobhan and Krishna Reddy, both college staff.

Officials said based on the allegations made by Sathwik against the four persons in his suicide note, they were booked and arrested. Based on further evidence during the course of investigation, necessary action will be taken.

They were produced before a local court in Rajendranagar and further remanded in judicial remand.