Narsingi student death: TS BIE plans stringent action against College

The Board has already served notice on the college management seeking a detailed report on the incident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: Stringent action including disaffiliation or closure is being contemplated by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education against Sri Chaitanya Junior College at Narsingi where N Sathwik, a first year intermediate student, died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by college staff members.

The Board has already served notice on the college management seeking a detailed report on the incident. As per the preliminary finding of the Board officials, the student was harassed both verbally and physically by the college staff members.

An official said the college management is expected to respond to the notice and submit a detailed explanation of the incident on Friday.

“Depending on the explanation, action including disaffiliation or closure of the college will be initiated. The police have already pressed criminal charges against the staff members and are investigating the matter,” the official added.