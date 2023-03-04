Narsingi student death: Govt urged to initiate legal action against College

TPJMA president Gouri Satish urged the State government to initiate legal action against Sri Chaitanya Junior College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Private Junior College Managements Association (TPJMA) president Gouri Satish urged the State government to initiate legal action against Sri Chaitanya Junior College management over the alleged suicide of a college student N Sathwik.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, Satish said a few employees were arrested in the suicide case but not society members and the correspondent. He alleged that while permission was for two colleges, classes were being run in four buildings.

Stating that class timings as per the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education were from 9 am to 5 pm, he sought to know why the student was there in the class till 10 pm. If rules and regulations framed by the Board were implemented in toto, the mental agony, which the students were undergoing in these corporate colleges could be reduced, he said.

Appealing to students not to get stressed or disheartened over their scores, Satish said life was more important than marks in the examination. The TPJMA urged students and parents not to categorize private budget junior colleges under the corporate colleges category.