Hyderabad man cheats photographer by offering to sell Rs 3 lakh camera for just Rs 50k

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 February 2024, 07:28 PM

Siddipet CP Dr B Anuradha

Siddipet: Cyber criminals will come in the guise of various forms to cheat people. One such cybercriminal had cheated photographers, who were trying to purchase advanced cameras, by offering to sell modern cameras at cheaper rates.

The accused Dhanala Suraj alias Rahul (29) of Bowenpally in Hyderabad, had offered to sell Rs 3.20 lakh worth of Sony 7R-5 digital camera for just Rs 50,000 to a photographer Sangani Balaraju of Begumpet in Siddipet district, on November 16, 2023.

Balaraju had sent Rs 50,000 to him in the same month to his account but Suraj failed to fulfill his promise. Balaraju filed a case and police have found thgat Suraj had cheated eight others in the same way. Getting the amount transferred online to his account, Suraj used to spend them lavishly in Goa.

The police have also found he was sent to jail in a similar case by Hayatnagar police earlier. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Police seized Rs 10,000 in cash and a mobile phone from him. Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha has urged citizens to stay alert on online transactions and asked them not to fall prey to fraudsters.