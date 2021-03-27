Hyderabad: Man duped of Rs 41 lakh in dating fraud, two held

The arrested, Kaushal Chaudhary (30) and Umesh Yadav (21), lured people into joining dating service syndicates run by them

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons from Uttar Pradesh who cheated a city-based man of Rs 41 lakh on the pretext of dating service were arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Saturday.

The arrested, Kaushal Chaudhary (30) and Umesh Yadav (21), lured people into joining dating service syndicates run by them. They posted ads on social media to trap people.

“The victim was attracted by one such advertisement and contacted Kaushal and Umesh. The duo trapped him with the help of a few women from West Bengal and collected Rs 41.50 lakh from him on different instances,” said KVM Prasad, ACP Cybercrime.

The duo arranged phone calls with a few women from West Bengal to convince the gullible person that he would soon be meeting them. Believing it, the victim deposited money towards hotel room rent, adult toys and other expenses, the official added.

On a complaint made by him, the police arrested the two and produced them before the court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .