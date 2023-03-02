| Hyderabad Man Ends Life By Jumping In Front Of Train At Alwal

Hyderabad: Man ends life by jumping in front of train at Alwal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:15 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Depressed reportedly over family issues, a man ended his life by jumping in front of a train at Alwal on Thursday.

According to the police, the man identified as Gowri Shankar, a resident of Surya nagar in Alwal, slipped into depression over family issues and could have ended his life due to these issues.

The GRP Secunderabad police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is registered.