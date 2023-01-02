| Hyderabad Traffic Diversions At Old Alwal Road From Tuesday

Hyderabad: Traffic diversions at Old Alwal road from Tuesday

Cyberabad traffic police announced traffic restrictions for a period of 30 days from Tuesday till January 31

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police announced traffic restrictions for a period of 30 days from Tuesday till January 31 in view of construction activity at Reddy Enclave Jyothi Nagar on Old Alwal road.

Traffic coming from Rajiv Rahadari towards Suchitra will be diverted at Professor Jayashankar Statue – Telangana Talli Statue – right turn at Mee Seva Golnaka, Sree Bakery – Ambedkar Statue – Alwal IG statue.

Vehicles coming from Suchitra and Alwal IG Statue towards Rajiv Rahadari will be diverted at Alwal IG Statue – Ambedkar Statue – Sree Bakery – Left turn Telangana Talli Statue at Mee Seva Golnaka – Rajiv Rahadari.

The police have asked the public to co-operate with the work executing agency and the traffic personnel so that the works can be completed at the earliest.