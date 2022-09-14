Engineering student ends life in Alwal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:41 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Hyderabad: An engineering student died, allegedly by suicide, in a private hostel in Alwal on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Charan Singh, 20, a native of Kurnool in AP, was staying at a hostel in Alwal and pursuing a BTech third year course from a private engineering college at Medchal.

On Tuesday night, he was found hanging in the hostel room. Relatives told the police that Charan was suffering from health issues and that he could have ended his life due to those. A case was registered and investigation is on.