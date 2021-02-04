Hyderabad man gets 10-year RI for rape bid on minor

The judge held the accused guilty and sentenced him to 10 years RI and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000

Hyderabad: A local court here sentenced a labourer to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) on Thursday for attempting to rape a 12-year-old girl at his daughter’s house here in December 2019.

The first Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge-cum-Special judge for trial of cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Suneetha Kunchala held the accused guilty and sentenced him to 10 years RI and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000.

In default of payment of fine, the accused must undergo simple imprisonment for six months, Additional Public Prosecutor G. Narayana said.

According to Narayana, the girl, who used to seek alms, came to the accused person’s daughter’s house. On December 5, 2019, while the girl was sleeping, the accused tried to rape her. When she raised an alarm, he gagged her mouth.

The girl, however, mustered courage and again shouted for help. On hearing her screams, the neighbours came to her rescue and caught hold of the accused and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and arrested him.

