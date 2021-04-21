Hyderabad: Man gets 10 years RI for kidnap and rape of minor girl

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: A man was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court in LB Nagar in a kidnap and rape case of a minor girl five years ago at Shamshabad. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on him.

The convicted person, G Mahender (22), a cab driver from Shamshabad developed intimacy with the 16-year-old girl who belonged to the same neighbourhood and kidnapped her. He subjected her to sexual exploitation for several days before she escaped from him and approached the police.

Following a complaint, the RGIA police booked a case and arrested Mahender. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appreciated the investigation officer and team for their efforts in securing conviction in the case.

