Hyderabad: Man gets 14-yr-RI for raping minor

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Monday sentenced a man to 14 years of rigourous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2017 in LB Nagar. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

The convicted person was K Sanjay (58), a worker in an egg trading company and a resident of NTR Nagar in LB Nagar and a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra. In August 2017, Sanjay barged into the house of the six-year-old girl when she was alone and raped her. He also threatened her not to disclose it to anyone.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s father, the LB Nagar police booked a case and arrested Sanjay.

