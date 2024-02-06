Maharashtra: School worker arrested for raping 4-year-old in Mumbai

Police said that the incident came to the fore after the mother spoke to the child in confidence.

By ANI Published Date - 6 February 2024, 01:06 PM

Mumbai: A school worker has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl student at a school in Mumbai’s Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East, said police.

According to Mumbai police, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint in the matter at the police station, wherein the complainant alleged that her daughter had complained about body ache on February 2, after returning home from school.

“The complainant said that the child narrated the incident about the assault and revealed that the accused lured the minor to the washroom on the pretext of giving her a chocolate,” said police.

The mother immediately accompanied the child to a nearby hospital where the assault was confirmed by doctors after a medical examination of the victim.

Subsequently, a case was was registered against the accused under Section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Police said that the school worker has been arrested and further legal proceedings are underway.