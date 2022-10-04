Hyderabad: Man held for cheating several persons through dating app

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

(Representational Image) The Hyderabad police arrested a man who had cheated several persons from the city on the pretext of friendship and dating.

The arrested person Arun of Delhi along with his friends Mohit, Deepak, Manjeet, Neetu, Solanki and others set up a call center in Delhi and was operating ‘Gigolo Playboy Services’ – dating app.

According to the cybercrime police, whenever a man contacted through the dating app, a few girls at the call center interacted with the caller for long hours and conned them into transferring money. “Arun had used two of his accounts to get the amount from the victims of the fraud. In both the bank accounts he got Rs. 30 lakh transferred from the victims,” said the police.

A man from the city had lost around Rs. 1.53 crore to the fraudsters and based on his complaint, the police had booked a case. During investigating the police identified those operatives involved in the dating fraud and nabbed Arun.