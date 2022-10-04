Four arrested for red sanders smuggling in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:25 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Acting on a tip off, the Commissioner’s Task Force team caught Shaik Abdullah, who planned to sell the smuggled Red Sander to earn huge money. Acting on a tip off, the Commissioner’s Task Force team caught Shaik Abdullah, who planned to sell the smuggled Red Sander to earn huge money.

Hyderabad: Four persons who were allegedly involved in the smuggling of Red Sander wood were arrested by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday.

The police seized around 500 kg of Red Sander wood from the arrested persons identified as Shaik Abdullah (42) and Mujahiduddin (41), both from Kadapa in AP and Inayath Khan (44) and Abdul Khader (42) of Nagar Kurnool.

Acting on a tip off, the Commissioner’s Task Force team caught Shaik Abdullah, who planned to sell the smuggled Red Sander to earn huge money.

Joint Commissioner of Police, CAR Headquarters, Kartikeya, said, ““Abdullah, teamed up with Mujahid, Inayath and Abdul Khader and the group met Ravi Chandra, who is a noted smuggler from Kadapa.”

Through Ravi Chandra, Abdullah and his associates purchased the Red Sander wood and brought the consignment to city. “They planned to sell it to customers at Midhani Road in Kanchanbagh when Abdullah was caught,” said Kartikeya.

A case is booked at Kanchanbagh police station. Efforts are on to nab Ravi Chandra who is presently absconding.