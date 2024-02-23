Hyderabad: Man held for duping CA professionals of Rs 2.48 crore

According to the police, Srinath collected money from the Chartered Accountants giving various reasons, and evaded repayment and cheated them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 08:36 PM

Hyderabad: The officials from the Detective Department’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested an individual Srinath Rathi (29), a resident of Kacheguda on charges of cheating Chartered Accountants to the tune of Rs 2.48 crore on Friday.

He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.