Hyderabad: Man held for harassing women on Instagram

Manish randomly picked up profile pictures of women on Instagram and downloaded and morphed them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:43 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime nabbed one Manish Verma, a resident of Hussainialam, on charges of harassing women and extorting money on Instagram.

Manish randomly picked up profile pictures of women on Instagram and downloaded and morphed them. He further used the photos to blackmail and extort money from women by threatening to upload them on social media.

Based on a complaint from one of the woman victim, the Cybercrime police booked a case and nabbed Manish.