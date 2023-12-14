| Telangana Zero Tickets For Women Third Gender To Be Issued From Friday

A week since Maha Lakshmi scheme was launched, the corporation has updated the necessary software in the Intelligent-Ticket Issue Machine (i-TIMs) machines to implement the free bus travel facility scheme.

Hyderabad: Starting from Friday, ‘Zero Tickets’ will be issued to women and third gender passengers traveling in RTC buses in the State, as part of the ‘Maha Lakshmi’ free bus travel scheme, TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar said here on Thursday.t

Sajjanar, who held a virtual meeting with the field level officials at his office in Bus Bhavan, said the Maha Lakshmi scheme introduced by the government last Saturday was getting good response from girls, women and third gender persons.

A week since the scheme was launched, the corporation has updated the necessary software in the Intelligent-Ticket Issue Machine (i-TIMs) machines to implement the free bus travel facility scheme for women more effectively.

“Women passengers should carry state or central government issued identity cards including Aadhaar, Voter, and Passport with them while traveling in buses and present it to the conductors for locality verification. Mandatory zero tickets should be taken,” Sajjanar said.