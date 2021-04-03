Hyderabad: Man held for illegally refilling small LPG cylinders

Hanuman Zujar (29), a resident of Raju Nagar and a native of Rajasthan, was illegally procuring LPG cylinders and later refilling small cylinders

Hyderabad: One person who was illegally refilling small LPG cylinders was arrested by the KPHB police on Saturday.

Hanuman Zujar (29), a resident of Raju Nagar and a native of Rajasthan, was illegally procuring LPG cylinders and later refilling small cylinders. He was selling the small LPG cylinders to persons and endangering the lives of the people, said B Surendar Rao, ACP Kukatpally.

On information the police raided his shop and seized two big LPG cylinders and three small cylinders. A case was registered and he was arrested and remanded.

