Hyderabad: Man held for making derogatory remarks against Lord Ayyappa

Vikarabad police arrested B Naresh, who allegedly made derogatory comments against Lord Ayyappa

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad police on Saturday arrested B Naresh, who allegedly made derogatory comments against Lord Ayyappa and other Hindu religious figures, and remanded him. A case is registered against him in Vikarabad.

At a public meeting, Naresh had allegedly made derogatory remarks and the videos going viral led to protests in the State. Several organizations condemned his statement and demanded his arrest.

“A case is filed against Naresh in Kodangal police station following a complaint. Previously, two cases were registered against him Nawabpet police station in Vikarabad and another police station in Karimnagar. Action was initiated within 24 hours of FIR being registered against him,” said Vikarabad SP, N Koti Reddy.

On Saturday, the police had arrested him and produced before the court. The court remanded him to judicial custody.