Ayyappa Swamy devotees stage protest against Bhairi Naresh in Hyderabad

Devotees said the comments hurt their sentiments and Hindu community in particular. Protests were staged by several other Hindu groups at various places across the state since the last few days.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:09 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: Several Ayyappa Swamy devotees on Friday staged protest at Mangalhat demanding arrest of Bharatha Nasthika Samajam member, Bhairi Naresh for his alleged derogatory comments on Ayyappa Swamy, which were apparently made a few days ago.

The police personnel reached the spot at Mangalhat and dispersed the protesters. Earlier in the day, Ayyappa Swamy devotees also assaulted Naresh in Kosigi over the same comments. Naresh was taken into custody. The devotees said that they were hurt by his comments on the deity that were made during a meeting held at Kodangal in Vikarabad district.

A video clip of Naresh’s comments also went viral across all the social media platforms.

