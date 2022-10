Hyderabad: Man killed in road accident in Langar Houz

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:09 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

(Representational image) An auto-rickshaw driver died after he was hit by a rashly driven truck at Auto Nagar in Langar Houz on Friday.

The victim, identified as Majid, was taking a ‘U’ turn with his auto-rickshaw, when the driver of the truck which was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner hit the auto-rickshaw.

Majid suffered grievous bleeding injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.The Langar Houz police are investigating.