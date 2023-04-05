Hyderabad: Man kills father in Kulsumpura

The victim N Venkatesh (42) quarreled with his family, his son Sai Kumar, took a towel and strangled him to death.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:49 AM, Wed - 5 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his father at their house in Kulsumpura on Tuesday night following a quarrel.

According to the police, the victim N Venkatesh (42) lived along with his family at Kargil Nagar Kulsumpura police station limits.

On Tuesday night, when Venkatesh came home in an inebriated condition and started a quarrel with his family, his son Sai Kumar, took a towel and strangled him to death.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is registered. Investigation is going on. Sai Kumar is reportedly taken into custody.