Hyderabad: Man, mother jailed in dowry death case

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: A local court here on Tuesday sentenced a man and his mother for 7 years rigourous imprisonment in the dowry death case of his wife reported in June, 2016. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on each of them.

The victim S Leelavathi, a resident of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh was married to S Sashikiran Reddy (35), a resident of Malkajgiri in October, 2015.

At the time of marriage, parents of Leelavathi had given cash, gold, agriculture land and other material as dowry as demanded by Sashikiran and his mother Usha. After marriage, the couple was happy for only a month, but later, Leelavathi was harassed for additional dowry.

Since February, 2016, the harassment increased with the duo not even providing food to Leelavathi. Unable to bear the harassment, Leelavathi committed suicide by hanging in the house in June 2016.

Based on the complaint from her father, the Malkajgiri police booked a case and arrested Sashikiran and Usha.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat appreciated the investigating officer, public prosecutor and the court duty officials for their efforts in securing the conviction.

