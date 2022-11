Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced a man to seven years rigourous imprisonment in a sexual assault case of a minor girl reported in Rajendranagar in 2019. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 on him.

The man, S.Subhash (33), a trader from Rajendranagar who lived in the same neighbourhood of the girl, lured her and sexually assaulted multiple times. Based on a girl’s complaint, the Rajendranagar police had booked a case and subsequently arrested Subhash.