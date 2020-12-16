Hyderabad Management Association presents awards

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) held its 47th annual awards ceremony to present awards in different categories for the year 2019-20.

Corporate Communication Systems India MD A Shyam Mohan received life-time achievement award and GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo CEO Saurabh Kumar got Manager of the Year award. Likewise, SeedWorks International MD and CEO, V Venkatram bagged Entrepreneur of the Year Award while Anvaya Kin Care MD Prashanth Reddy and Shriram Bioseed Genetics Head-HR Ranganath IVS secured Small Scale Entrepreneur of the Year award and HR Manager of the Year award respectively.

Similarly, CSR Award of the Year went to Indian Immunological Ltd and the Women Achiever Award for Excellence for the Year to Suvarna Bhat, Founder and CEO Inquisite Innovations.

UoH School of Management Studies Prof. B Raja Shekhar received the Academician Excellence of the Year and GITAM Hyderabad Business School got best Student Chapter of the Year. Cito Healthcare Director and CEO was given Member of the Year award.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy felicitated the award winners and HMA president Sanjay Kapoor and HMA past president Nagesh Vishwanatham also were present.

