Hyderabad: Manav Ayhika emerge Table Tennis champions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Mens singles champion Manav Thakkar (second from left) and runner-up from Telangana S Fidel R Snehit with their trophies.

Hyderabad: PSPB’s Manav Thakkar defeated Telangana lad S Fidel R Snehit 4-1 to clinch men’s singles title at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship at Firefox Sports & Resorts, Moinabad, Rangareddy on Friday. In the women’s singles final, Ayhika Mukherjee downed Diya Chitale of RBI in a close battle.

Result: Men’s Singles: Final: Manav Thakkar (PSPB) bt SFR Snehit (Telg) 5-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-3, 11-4, 12-10. Semifinals: SFR Snehit bt Anirban Ghosh (RSPB) 11-4, 11-6, 11-6, 11-3; Manav Thakkar bt Manush Shah (RBI) 11-7, 11-5, 12-10, 11-3. Women’s Singles: Final: Ayhika Mukherjee (RBI) bt Diya Chitale (RBI) 11-5, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-4. Semi-finals: Ayhika Mukherjee bt Yashaswini Ghorpade (Kar) 11-7, 11-7, 3-11, 13-15, 5-11, 6-11; Diya Chitale bt Archana Kamath (PSPB) 11-6, 14-12, 8-11, 11-6, 11-7.

U-19 Youth Boys Singles: Final: Ankur Bhattacahrjee (WB) bt Bodisatwa Chaudhury (WB) 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5, 11-7. Semifinals: Bodhisatwa Chaudhury bt K.J. Aakash (Kar) 11-4, 11-9, 9-11, 13-11; Ankur Bhattacharjee bt Rohith Shankar (Kar) 11-6, 11-7, 11-6.

U-19 Youth Girls Singles: Final: Sayali Wani (Mah) bt Suhana Saini (Har) 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 18-16, 11-5. Semifinals: Suhana Saini bt Taneesha Kotecha (Mah) 15-13, 11-7, 3-11, 11-4; Sayali Wani bt Risha Mirchandani (Mah) 11-8, 13-15, 11-4, 11-8. Mixed Doubles: Final: Akash Pal/Poymantee Baisya (RSPB) bt Ankur Bhattacharjee/Moumita Dutta (WB/RSPB) 11-13, 11-9, 11-4, 11-9.