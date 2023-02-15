Hyderabad: Agitated driver burns down three buses, arrested by Kukatpally police

Hyderabad: An agitated driver who burnt down three buses belonging to his employer after the latter beat him for reportedly refusing to go for work, was arrested by the Kukatpally police on Wednesday.

Veera Babu, a native of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, worked with one Krishna Reddy for last couple of months. Krishna owns Bharathi Travels and has 13 buses which are parked at IDP Cheruvu Kukatpally.

According to the police, Veera Babu entered into an argument with his employer claiming he was not assigned any duty. Krishna along with his relative Yashwanth thrashed Babu with a belt following which he ran away from the place.

“In the evening, Babu consumed liquor and went to a fuel station and purchased two litres of petrol and came to the parking stand. He poured the fuel on a bus and lit a match stick. As the flames rapidly spread, two more buses were burnt,” said ACP Kukatpally, A Chandra Shekhar.

Following the incident, the police examined the feed from the surveillance cameras in the vicinity and identified Veera Babu. “He was caught and on interrogation he admitted to burning the bus to take revenge on Krishna and Yashwanth,” said the ACP.

A case is also registered against Krishna and Yashwanth for allegedly thrashing Babu.