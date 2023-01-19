Hyderabad: Massage parlour raided at Banjara Hills

Acting on a tip off, the team headed by Inspector Khaleel Pasha, raided the Y2 spa center and caught eight women and two tele-callers.

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team raided a massage center located at Banjara Hills and caught ten persons on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, the team headed by Inspector Khaleel Pasha, raided the Y2 spa center at Banjara Hills Road No. 12 and caught eight women and two tele-callers.

“The tele-callers were collecting phone number of persons and luring them to massage parlour while the women masseurs were indulging in illegal activities,” said the official.

All of them were handed over to the Banjara Hills police station for further action.