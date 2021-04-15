Hyderabad Mayor to attend UN conference

She is the only mayor from India to be invited for the programme

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has been invited to attend the Global Mayors’ conference being conducted online by United Nations Information and Communication Technologies (UN ICT).

Mayors from 40 cities around the world have been invited to be a part of this conference, which will discuss measures to reduce carbon emissions in the cities apart from improving living standards.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will address the conference on Friday, from 8.15 pm to 10.15 pm. Mayors will also discuss measures to be taken about the rise in the pandemic, along with environmental protection and more. Apart from the secretary general, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, the Executive Director of UN-Habitat will also address the event.

Hyderabad mayor Vijayalakshmi is the only mayor from India to be invited for this programme.

