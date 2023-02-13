| Hyderabad Melody Of Rhythm Concert To Be Held On Feb 18

The concert is conceptualised by Savani Events of Pune and the ArtHub Foundation of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis are going to witness a memorable concert of a life-time by the Indian musical duo – Ustad Zakir Hussain who is a tabla player, composer, percussionist and music producer; and Pt. Rakesh Chaurasia, a flautist who plays the bansuri, at Shilpakala Vedika on February 18.

The poster unveiling of the historic ‘Melody of Rhythm’ concert was attended at iSprout Business Centre, Purva Summit in HITEC City, online and offline, by Pt. Rakesh Chaurasia, Dr Shrinivas, founder of ArtHub; Vags representatives Shiva Teja and Puneet Goel, along with the founder of iSprout Sundari Patibanlda and head of Savani Events Surendra Mohite and Archana Purohit, and other sponsors.

On this occasion, Pt. Chaurasia said that sharing the stage with Ustad Zakir Hussain is a different experience for any artiste and “it is a matter of fortune for me to be part of the concert”.

Music connoisseurs are waiting eagerly for the concert as Ustad Zakir Hussain is performing for the second time after Pune concert post bagging the Pamda Vibushan award, and the duo is performing for the first time in Hyderabad.

For tickets, call on 9100771818 or book them on BookMyShow.