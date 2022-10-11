US-based WorkFusion opens office at Hitec City

Hyderabad: US-based product development company WorkFusion has opened a 200-seater office at Hitec City.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said banking, financial services and insurance space has increased enormously in Hyderabad. The segment now contributes one-third of the total Indian BFSI industry. The Telangana Government practices, growing infrastructure, support in regulatory issues discipline, innovation and digital transformation have attracted many global players to Hyderabad, he said.

Telangana witnessed a steady growth in IT and it generated employment to 1.5 lakh people during 2021-22, which is one-third of the IT employment in the country, he said. He invited WorkFusion to engage with the BFSI consortium and TASK in skill development and artificial intelligence initiatives.

The company has 100 professionals in artificial Intelligence, cloud computing and other IT technologies. It is committed to give employment to around 500 people in Hyderabad in two years, said Adam Famularo, WorkFusion Chief Executive Officer.

Hyderabad is a promising place for software companies to launch and set up their research and development centers, said Alexy Vitashkevich, company Chief Customer Officer. Aswanth Goka, Head HR, was also present.