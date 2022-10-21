Hyderabad Metro bans carrying crackers in trains during Diwali

Published Date - 02:50 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

In view of the forthcoming festival, passenger traffic is expected to increase. Placards have been placed at the metro stations’ entry points stating that “passengers are requested not to carry crackers and inflammable into stations and trains.”

Hyderabad: Ahead of Diwali, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has asked its passengers not to carry firecrackers while travelling on trains. According to officials, carrying such items is against the rules as it may pose safety and security risks to the entire metro system and its patrons including staff and the general public.

According to officials, passengers flouting this rule will not be allowed to travel by the metro train.