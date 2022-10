| Scr To Run Special Trains For Diwali 2

SCR to run special trains for Diwali

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during the Diwali festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

These special trains include Tirupati – Secunderabad on October 23, Secunderabad – Tirupati on October 24, Nanded – Hadapsar on October 23 and Hadapsar – Nanded on October 24.

The special trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.