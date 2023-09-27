Hyderabad Metro extends services for Ganesh immersion day

The extended services will commence at 6 am on Thursday, continuing through the night until 1 am on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:30 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: To facilitate the smooth movement of devotees during the Ganesh immersion festivities, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced an extension of its operational hours on Thursday.

The extended services will commence at 6 am on Thursday, continuing through the night until 1 am on Friday. This decision comes as a relief to thousands of commuters and devotees who participate in the grand Ganesh immersion processions. The last train will start its journey at 1 am on Friday from the origin stations and reach the respective destinations by about 2 am.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have urged passengers to cooperate with security personnel and the metro’s staff to ensure a smooth and secure journey. Additional security measures will be in place to manage the increased footfall during these extended hours.