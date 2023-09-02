Hyderabad Metro expansion gains momentum with phase 3 consultant picks

NVS Reddy emphasised that, in accordance with instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, the selected agencies have been directed to initiate field surveys simultaneously across all the designated corridors.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:56 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward the expansion of the Metro network, the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has selected consulting agencies for preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for phase-III. NVS Reddy, the Managing Director of HAML, announced this key development.

Following a competitive bidding process, five consultancy agencies submitted their proposals for the project. After evaluation by the HAML tender committee, four of these agencies, namely Aarvee Associates, Systra, UMTC, and RITES, were deemed technically qualified to undertake this task.

On August 30th, the financial bids from these qualified agencies were opened at the Metro Rail Bhavan. Aarvee Associates emerged as the front-runner, earning the highest technical score and offering the lowest financial bids for all four packages. Consequently, as per the tender conditions, Aarvee Associates was awarded two packages, while the other two were granted to Systra, the second-highest technical scorer, after matching the lowest financial bid.

The selected consultancy agencies must now prepare Preliminary Project Reports (PPRs) within two months. This includes conducting traffic surveys, travel demand forecasting, ridership estimates, alternative options analysis, and recommending suitable modes of public transport.

Subsequently, they will have three months to prepare comprehensive DPRs, encompassing critical details such as Metro Rail alignment, viaduct/at-grade/underground options, stations and depots, electric traction, signalling & train communication, coaches, environment/social impact assessment, transit-oriented development, last-mile connectivity, cost estimates, fare structure, financial analysis, and project implementation plans.

NVS Reddy emphasised that, in accordance with instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, the selected agencies have been directed to initiate field surveys simultaneously across all the designated corridors.