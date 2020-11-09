Hyderabad Metro sees steady rise in ridership

The patronage in Metros across the country has been picking up slowly but Hyderabad Metro continues to maintain a steady growth and stands next only to Delhi.

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Passenger rides continue to steadily escalate in Hyderabad Metro taking it to the second position, after Delhi Metro, in terms of patronage since commencement of operations post unlock in September.

The patronage in Metros across the country has been picking up slowly but Hyderabad Metro continues to maintain a steady growth and stands next only to Delhi. On Saturday, Hyderabad Metro registered over 1.33 lakh passenger rides while Delhi Metro led the chart with over 14.79 lakh passenger rides.

Hyderabad Metro is doing much better than all other Metros except Delhi which has a massive and well established Metro with 18 years of operations, said Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy.

Hyderabad Metro introduced Metro Suvarna offers from November 1 and officials said there was a good response from passengers as there was an increase of ridership by over 30 per cent.

Commuters were finding Metro safe and reliable for transportation and this apart, the discount offers were also aiding in increasing the ridership. Even before coronavirus and announcement of discounts, Hyderabad Metro was second in terms of passenger rides.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .