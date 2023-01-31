Hyderabad: Mini golf course inaugurated at Kothaguda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 AM, Tue - 31 January 23

Children trying their hand at the TSFDC mini golf course.

Hyderabad: A mini golf course developed by Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited (TSFDC) at Botanical Gardens in Kothaguda was inaugurated on Monday.

The mini golf course will provide unique fun and entertainment, especially for families, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, TSFDC, Dr. G. Chandrashekar Reddy, after inaugurating the facility said.

The mini golf is played in groups of four or smaller with each mini hole in a unique position. “One has to analyse the layout of the hole by studying bumps, angles, and obstacles to determine the course of action,” officials said.

Dr. G. Chandrashekar Reddy said that the TSFDC also took an initiative to enrich its diversity by planting more than 2000 species of plants which did not exist in the Botanical Garden. Senior officials from TSFDC were present.